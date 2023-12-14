Similar news

Line N123: A new night bus between Paris Châtelet and Gare d'Arpajon
- A new night line from the night of 1 to 2 January 2024 to connect Arpajon station to Paris Châtelet station via the "Salvador Allende" stop (La Norville – Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon)
- Buses 7 days a week, all year round, from 11:40 p.m. to 4:20 a.m., with a passage every hour in both directions of traffic.
And always your N131 line from Brétigny-sur-Orge station to Paris Gare de Lyon!
- Buses 7 days a week, all year round, from 11:50 p.m. to 5:50 a.m., with a passage every hour.