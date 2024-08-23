Similar news

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?

On the occasion of European Heritage Day and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover the backstage of the world of transport around themes such as operation, the Centralised Command Post, the bus fleet, NGV buses...

Meet our teams at the Bailly-Romainvilliers Bus Operational Center during a session:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024:

Session from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Session from 17:30 to 19:00

Saturday, September 21, 2024:

Session from 10:00 to 11:30

Session from 16:00 to 17:30

Sunday, September 22, 2024: