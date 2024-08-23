Similar news

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Day and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover the backstage of the world of transport around themes such as operation, the Centralised Command Post, the bus fleet, NGV buses...
Meet our teams at the Bailly-Romainvilliers Bus Operational Center during a session:
Wednesday, September 18, 2024:
- Session from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm
- Session from 17:30 to 19:00
Saturday, September 21, 2024:
- Session from 10:00 to 11:30
- Session from 16:00 to 17:30
Sunday, September 22, 2024:
- Session from 14:00 to 15:30
- Session from 16:30 to 18:00
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at:
BAILLY-ROMAINVILLIERS Bus Operational Center
1 RUE SAINT JACQUES
77700 BAILLY-ROMAINVILLIERS
BUS access: line 34 stop Les Marmousets + 15 minutes walk
Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car.
A shuttle will be available at Val d'Europe station to drop you off at the place of visit. We will get back to you for the details.
To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account (formerly Twitter): @MLV_IDFM