Similar news

Visit the Bus Operational Centre in Vaux-le-Pénil and find out how it works. See you on Sunday, September 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre (COB) in your area to discover what goes on behind the scenes in the world of transport : the driver's job, the maintenance workshop, the Centralised Command Post (PCC), the vehicle fleet and much more!
Meet our teams at the COB in Vaux-le-Pénil on Sunday 21 September from 9:30 am to 11:00 am or from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at:
Bus Operational Centre of Vaux-le-Pénil
400 Rue des 3 Tilleuls, 77000 Vaux-le-Pénil
BUS access: line 3607 Foch Niepce stop + 5 minutes walk
Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car.
To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account: @Melun_IDFM