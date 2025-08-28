Similar news

Visit the Bailly-Romainvilliers Bus Operational Centre and find out how it works. Wednesday 17, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September 2025
Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre (COB) in your area to discover what goes on behind the scenes in the world of transport : the driver's job, the maintenance workshop, the Centralised Command Post (PCC), the vehicle fleet and much more!
Meet our teams at the COB of Bailly Romainvilliers on Wednesday 17 September 2025 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm or from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm; Saturday 20 September from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm or from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and Sunday 21 September from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm or from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at:
Bailly-Romainvilliers Bus Operational Center
1 rue Saint Jacques 77700 Bailly-Romainvilliers
- BUS access: lines 2231 or 2234 stop Les Marmousets + 15 minutes walk
Yes
- Private shuttles departing from Val d'Europe station 20 minutes before the start (platform of line 2292). Return at Val d'Europe station included
Yes
- Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car