Similar news

The N138 line: what is it?
The new N138 line will connect Coulommiers station to Paris by serving the municipalities of Mouroux, Crécy-la-Chapelle, Villiers-sur-Morin, Chessy, Serris and Torcy at a rate of 4 round trips per night between midnight and 4:00 am. A real relay for the daytime offer (Train, Express 17), the N138 line will allow you to travel at night, 7 days a week, all year round.
Departing from Coulommiers, board for Paris at midnight, 01:00, 02:00 or 02:45.
From Paris, 4 departures to Coulommiers, at 00:50, 01:50, 02:50 and 03:50.
Ideal for night workers who work in Paris or Marne-la Vallée but also for night owls who love Parisian evenings, the N138 line will inevitably meet your needs.
Map representation of the route of the N 138 line
Relais L17
With a final return to Coulommiers from Marne-la-Vallée Chessy at 00:20, many travellers wanted to see the Express line 17 run later in the night. The N138 line will therefore meet this need by taking over from the Express line 17 with 4 departures from Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Sud station at 01:47, 02:47, 03:47 and 04:47 to Coulommiers station.
With this new offer, the Marne-la-Vallée and Coulommiers sectors will now be connected 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
An adapted and secure service
In order to travel at night with peace of mind, a wake-up service will be set up on this line. On the way up, you will just have to indicate your point of descent to the driver. If you fall asleep, it will wake you up once you arrive at your destination.
For a safer return home, a system of on-demand descent on line N 138 will be set up. Getting off will therefore be allowed at any stopping point located on the route of the line, even if it is not mentioned on the timetable.
Finally, for your safety on board, all vehicles operating on this line will be equipped with a video protection system in direct contact with our checkpoint and the Police.