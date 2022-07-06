Similar news

The N138 line: what is it?

The new N138 line will connect Coulommiers station to Paris by serving the municipalities of Mouroux, Crécy-la-Chapelle, Villiers-sur-Morin, Chessy, Serris and Torcy at a rate of 4 round trips per night between midnight and 4:00 am. A real relay for the daytime offer (Train, Express 17), the N138 line will allow you to travel at night, 7 days a week, all year round.

Departing from Coulommiers, board for Paris at midnight, 01:00, 02:00 or 02:45.

From Paris, 4 departures to Coulommiers, at 00:50, 01:50, 02:50 and 03:50.

Ideal for night workers who work in Paris or Marne-la Vallée but also for night owls who love Parisian evenings, the N138 line will inevitably meet your needs.