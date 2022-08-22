Similar news

Buy your ticket on the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine

7 points of sale allow you to buy and recharge your transport tickets near you. Our sales agents answer your questions at Place André Malraux in Saint-Germain-en-Laye!

Sales Agency

Navigo, ImagineR, Navigo Easy passes,... Come top up or buy your passes in person.

You can also find all your timetables for the lines in your area!

Our sales agents will be happy to tell you which bus to take, the prices of our transport tickets and answer all your questions

Contact sales agency

Address: 6 Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Phone number: 01 30 15 55 08

Note: The agency no longer provides paper tickets, think of the Navigo Easy pass!

Location of the agency
You can also buy your tickets at one of the 7 points of sale in the territory

L'Européen Bar/Brasserie – 3 Place des Rotondes, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye

La Civette du Château – 1 Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye

La Civette de Marly – Centre Commercial des Grandes Terres, 78160 Marly-Le-Roi

Tabac des Clos – 3 Allées des Soudanes, 78430 Louveciennes

Le Calumet – Centre Commercial Carrefour, 78240 Chambourcy

Chambourcy Presse – 1 Place de la Mairie, 78240 Chambourcy

Le relais de Montecristo - 2 avenue du général Leclerc, 78230 Le Pecq

Map of the depositories of the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine
