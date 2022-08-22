Similar news

Sales Agency
Navigo, ImagineR, Navigo Easy passes,... Come top up or buy your passes in person.
You can also find all your timetables for the lines in your area!
Our sales agents will be happy to tell you which bus to take, the prices of our transport tickets and answer all your questions
Contact sales agency
Address: 6 Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Phone number: 01 30 15 55 08
Note: The agency no longer provides paper tickets, think of the Navigo Easy pass!
You can also buy your tickets at one of the 7 points of sale in the territory
L'Européen Bar/Brasserie – 3 Place des Rotondes, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye
La Civette du Château – 1 Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye
La Civette de Marly – Centre Commercial des Grandes Terres, 78160 Marly-Le-Roi
Tabac des Clos – 3 Allées des Soudanes, 78430 Louveciennes
Le Calumet – Centre Commercial Carrefour, 78240 Chambourcy
Chambourcy Presse – 1 Place de la Mairie, 78240 Chambourcy
Le relais de Montecristo - 2 avenue du général Leclerc, 78230 Le Pecq