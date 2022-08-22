Similar news

Sales Agency

Navigo, ImagineR, Navigo Easy passes,... Come top up or buy your passes in person.

You can also find all your timetables for the lines in your area!

Our sales agents will be happy to tell you which bus to take, the prices of our transport tickets and answer all your questions

Contact sales agency

Address: 6 Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Phone number: 01 30 15 55 08

Note: The agency no longer provides paper tickets, think of the Navigo Easy pass!