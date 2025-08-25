Similar news

What changes from 1 September 2025:

Lines 2341 and 2342 are evolving to offer extended schedules, now available all year round, and no longer only during school periods.

You will be able to reach the center of Lizy-sur-Ourcq more easily on weekdays, before 9 a.m. and after 3:30 p.m., without having to resort to the TàD Ourcq Est.

And for the Ourcq East TàD?

It remains accessible from Monday to Saturday , by reservation with free time from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m ., to or from Lizy-sur-Ourcq .

, by from ., to or from . The Saturday morning offer from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. remains unchanged. This service is only available to Lizy-sur-Ourcq , and during school periods .

, and . The Marnoue-les-Moines, Chivres, Vassey, Vaux, Hervilliers and CFA stops are only served from 9 am to 3:30 pm on weekdays. The service to these stops on Saturdays is not modified: they are served at free times from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

