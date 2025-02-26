Similar news

In order to improve the regularity of your lines, travel time studies have been carried out on several lines in the Meaux and Ourcq area in order to adapt to your daily life and allow you to travel with complete peace of mind.
Changes as of Monday, March 3, 2025:
- For regular lines A, B, D, R, S, 19 : new timetables adjusted for better regularity throughout the day.
- For school lines ES, FS, MS, QS, 4C and 22 : modified timetables to improve service to schools.
- For line G, the 6:00 p.m. departure from Gare de Meaux has been brought forward by 10 minutes in order to improve the connection with the P train. The 5:56 p.m. start from the Hauts de Chantereine is also brought forward by 10 minutes.
- For line 777: a simplified service in the return direction from 11:49 am. Indeed, the trips will serve the Chauconin-Neufmontiers Eglise Saint Saturnin and Villeroy Centre stops before the drop-off in Charny.