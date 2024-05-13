Similar news

Try to win tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: see you on 20 May to take up the challenge
On Monday 20 May, the first Validation Challenge will kick off for travelling customers with tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be won!
From May 20 to June 9, 2024, try to reach the goal of 840,000 validations on the bus lines in your Cœur d'Essonne territory (List of Cœur d'Essonne lines).
How to participate?
- From 20 May to 9 June: Try to collectively reach the objective of 840,000 validations on the lines running in your territory;
- From 10 to 16 June: If the collective validation counter is reached, individual registrations open to try to win places for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games;
- June 17 to 20: It's time for the draw and the announcement of the winners!
Who can participate?
All passenger customers over 4 years old, living or working in the territory where the challenge takes place and holding a valid ticket during the challenge period will be able to participate and try to be drawn among the 10 lucky winners in their territory.