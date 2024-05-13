Similar news

On Monday 20 May, the first Validation Challenge will kick off for travelling customers with tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be won!

From May 20 to June 9, 2024, try to reach the goal of 410,000 validations on the bus lines in your Saint Germain Boucles de Seineterritory (List of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine lines).

For your ticket, over 3 weeks in March, 395,000 validations were recorded.