Similar news

Become a line witness and contribute to the quality of service of the bus network

Do you use the bus lines in the Cœur d'Essonne area and would you like to contribute to improving the quality of service?

You travel regularly on the bus lines of the territory. You are therefore ambassadors for better public transport on a daily basis.

This system was set up by the FNAUT Association (National Federation of Transport Users' Associations) in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités and the Transporters.

How does it work?

  1. Log on to the FNAUT association's website (via the link below):
  2. Go to the section: "Line cookies". Then, select "Make a testimony".
  3. All you have to do is fill in the form by clicking on the "Coeur d'Essonne" territory, choosing your line, the date, the time, the stop and the criterion.
  4. Finally, click on "send"!
Your opinion is invaluable to us to help us improve the quality of your trips.

