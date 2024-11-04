Similar news

Do you use the Grand Versailles bus lines and want to contribute to improving the quality of service?
You travel regularly within the territory of Grand Versailles. You are therefore ambassadors for better public transport on a daily basis.
This system was set up by the FNAUT Association (National Federation of Transport Users' Associations) in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités and the Transporters.
How does it work?
- Log on to the FNAUT association's website (via the link below):
- Go to the section: "Line cookies". Then, select "Make a testimony".
- All you have to do is fill in the form by clicking on the "Grand Versailles" territory, choosing your line, the date, the time, the stop and the criterion.
- Finally, click on "send"!