Similar news

Do you use the Marne-la-Vallée bus lines and want to contribute to improving the quality of service?
You travel regularly within the territory of Marne-la-Vallée. You are therefore ambassadors for better public transport on a daily basis.
This system was set up by the FNAUT Association (National Federation of Transport Users' Associations) in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités and the Transporters.
How does it work?
- Log on to the FNAUT association's website (via the link below):
- Go to the section: "Line cookies". Then, select "Make a testimony".
- All you have to do is fill in the form by clicking on the "Marne-la-Vallée" territory, choosing your line, the date, the time, the stop and the criterion.
- Finally, click on "send"!