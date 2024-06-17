Similar news

Do you use the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine bus lines and want to contribute to improving the quality of service?
You travel regularly on the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine. You are therefore ambassadors for better public transport on a daily basis.
This system was set up by the FNAUT Association (National Federation of Transport Users' Associations) in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités and the Transporters.
How does it work?
- Log on to the FNAUT association's website (via the link below):
- Go to the section: "Line cookies". Then, select "Make a testimony".
- All you have to do is fill in the form by clicking on the "Saint Germain Boucles de Seine" territory, choosing your line, the date, the time, the stop and the criterion.
- Finally, click on "send"!