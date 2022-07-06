Similar news

Communication poster for the Coulommiers sector
New stops on the Express 17 line
From 1 August, the Express line 17 is evolving to better meet the needs of passengers. From now on, thanks to the Express line 17, the connection between Crécy-la-Chapelle and Coulommiers will be strengthened with systematic service to the La Chapelle, Gare de Crécy-la-Chapelle and Gare de Villiers-sur-Morin stops.
Nearly 60 round trips per day will be created between these 2 municipalities (nearly 40 return trips on Saturdays and nearly 20 return trips on Sundays) but also, in fact, many new opportunities for connections for all passengers at Crécy-la-Chapelle station (train to Esbly, lines to Meaux and all the municipalities around Crécy-la-Chapelle).
Map representation of the Express line 17
Line N138: Your new night line
From 1 August, your new N138 line will connect Coulommiers to Paris Gare de Lyon, via Marne-la-Vallée with 4 round trips per night between 00:00 and 04:00. This line will operate 7 days a week, all year round and will be a real relay for the Train P, RER A and Express 17 lines for your night trips.
Several services will accompany the launch of this new line:
Wake-up when stationary : When you get off, tell the driver your point of descent, who will wake you up if you fall asleep.
On-demand descent : descent will be allowed at the stopping points on the route even if they are not mentioned on the timetable
Find + information by consulting the article N 138: Your new night line between Coulommiers - Marne-la-Vallée and Paris onthe page News of your Brie 2 Morin network
cartographic representation of the N138 line
TàD Coulommiers: A flexible + service
No more constraints related to the destination or schedules, from August 1st, your Coulommiers intra-muros TàD becomes + flexible and will allow you to move between each identified stop point from Monday to Friday (7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) and Saturday (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
The booking system remains unchanged: TàD Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, website, telephone at 09.70.80.96.63 from Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Find below all the details of the changes in the offer in the Coulommiers sector.
See you soon on your lines!