Similar news

Line N138: Your new night line

From 1 August, your new N138 line will connect Coulommiers to Paris Gare de Lyon, via Marne-la-Vallée with 4 round trips per night between 00:00 and 04:00. This line will operate 7 days a week, all year round and will be a real relay for the Train P, RER A and Express 17 lines for your night trips.

Several services will accompany the launch of this new line:

Wake-up when stationary : When you get off, tell the driver your point of descent, who will wake you up if you fall asleep.

On-demand descent : descent will be allowed at the stopping points on the route even if they are not mentioned on the timetable

