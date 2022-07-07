Similar news

The removal of lines 58 and 59 Express and changes to line 59

In order to improve the readability of the offer, line 58 will be removed and line 59 Express will be partially integrated into Express line 17... Postponements will be possible on Express lines 19, 59 or Express 17.

Possible postponements for cancelled stops

For the stops on line 59 in Crécy-la-Chapelle that will no longer be served (Camping and La Chapelle), a transfer will be possible to the Express line 17, which is much more frequent than on line 59.

As far as line 58 is concerned, it will be possible to transfer to line 59 for the many stops that these 2 lines had in common. For the other stops, in particular on Couilly-Pont-aux-Dames, postponements will be possible on the Express line 19 at the Couilly - Saint-Germain - Quincy station.

A new stop on line 59

Line 59 will now start from Crécy-la-Chapelle station and will serve a new stop: Bailly-Romainvilliers - D406.