Similar news

Express line 17 will stop at Crécy-la-Chapelle
The Express 17 line is evolving to better meet the needs of passengers. From now on, the Express line 17 will systematically serve the stops La Chapelle, Gare de Crécy-la-Chapelle and Gare de Villiers-sur-Morin , thus improving the connection with both Marne-la-Vallée and Coulommiers.
There will be nearly 60 round trips per day (nearly 40 round trips on Saturdays and nearly 20 round trips on Sundays) which will allow the inhabitants of the Créçois sector to go both to the Marne-la-Vallée hub and to Coulommiers.
Map representation of the Express line 17
The removal of lines 58 and 59 Express and changes to line 59
In order to improve the readability of the offer, line 58 will be removed and line 59 Express will be partially integrated into Express line 17... Postponements will be possible on Express lines 19, 59 or Express 17.
Possible postponements for cancelled stops
For the stops on line 59 in Crécy-la-Chapelle that will no longer be served (Camping and La Chapelle), a transfer will be possible to the Express line 17, which is much more frequent than on line 59.
As far as line 58 is concerned, it will be possible to transfer to line 59 for the many stops that these 2 lines had in common. For the other stops, in particular on Couilly-Pont-aux-Dames, postponements will be possible on the Express line 19 at the Couilly - Saint-Germain - Quincy station.
A new stop on line 59
Line 59 will now start from Crécy-la-Chapelle station and will serve a new stop: Bailly-Romainvilliers - D406.
Map of the Créçois sector
Line N138: Your new night line
From 1 August, your new N138 line will connect Coulommiers to Paris Gare de Lyon, passing through the stations of Crécy-la-Chapelle, Villiers - Montbarbin and Marne-la-Vallée at a rate of 4 round trips per night between 00:00 and 04:00. This line will operate 7 days a week, all year round and will be a real relay for the Train P, RER A and Express 17 lines for your night trips.
Several services will accompany the launch of this new line:
Wake-up when stationary : When you get off, tell the driver your point of descent, who will wake you up if you fall asleep.
On-demand descent : descent will be allowed at the stopping points on the route even if they are not mentioned on the timetable
Find more information by consulting the article N 138: Your new night line between Coulommiers - Marne-la-Vallée and Paris onthe page News of your territory Brie 2 Morin
cartographic representation of the N138 line
Demand-Responsive Transport is coming to the Créçois region!
The Créçois Transport on Demand (TàD) will be divided into 2 zones, a northern zone comprising the municipalities of Bouleurs, Coulommes, Sancy, La Haute-Maison, Vaucourtois and the hamlets of Crécy-la-Chapelle and a southern zone bringing together the municipalities of Villiers-sur-Morin, Voulangis, Tigeaux and Dammartin-sur-Tigeaux.
The service will operate 6 days a week, in the morning, it will allow you to reach the Mon Plaisir college or the Crécy-la-Chapelle train station between 6:20 and 10:20 am. In the evening, from Crécy-la-Chapelle station, you can reach any of the stops between 15:00 and 20:00 (22:00 on Fridays and Saturdays).
The service will be accessible by reservation in the morning, like a classic TàD. Conversely, in the evening, there is no need to book, you just have to go to the driver and tell him your drop-off point.
And schoolchildren...
School trips on lines 08A, 08B, 08C, 70 and 71 are kept for the service of the Mon Plaisir college, as well as the connections with line 18 at Crécy-la-Chapelle station for the high schools of Meaux.
Similarly, the service will be open to the inhabitants of Dammartin-sur-Tigeaux, a good way for middle school students to join the Mon Plaisir college.
Find below all the details of the changes in the offer in the Créçois sector.
See you soon on your lines!