Similar news

How does it work?

1. Download the Baludik app and select the Plaine Vallée route.

2. Your route starts at Saint-Gratien station: you take line 11 and start the game on board the bus!

3. Go through the different stages and solve the riddles to learn more about the history of the places you pass through.

4. End the experience with line 16 that takes you back to the station where the game ends.

Download the app now!