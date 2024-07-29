Similar news

From July 27 to August 6, 2024, the equestrian events of Dressage, Cross Country and Sauts d'Ostacles will take place at the Etoile Royale in the park of the Palace of Versailles.

Before or after admiring our champions, take a walk in Versailles:

Saint-Louis Cathedral and Madame Du Barry Hotel with lines 6203 and 6210 stop "Tournelles",

Eglise Notre Dame with lines 6201, 6202, 6203, 6204, 6205 or 6214 stop "Notre Dame",

Eglise Saint-Symphorien with lines 6205 and 6206 stop "Saint-Symphorien",

Hôtel de Ville with lines 6201, 6202, 6203, 6204, 6210, 6214 stop "Préfecture".

A Royal course awaits you!

Departure from the Château Rive Gauche train station or the Tourist Office, avenue du Général de Gaulle in Versailles.