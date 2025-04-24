Similar news

Your TàD Loing and TàD Nemours expand their service for more mobility

The Transport à la Demande Loing et Nemours services are extending their offer to serve a new point of interest!

TàD Loing and TàD Nemours

New in the Loing Valley territory: a new municipality on the TàD Loing (Darvault), as well as a new feeder point ("Clos Saint Jean").

Your TàD extend their offer and adapt to your travels for tailor-made mobility!

This new offer takes effect from Monday, January 5, 2026.

  • The Loing Demand-Responsive Transport service now serves the municipality of Darvault, with two stopping points: "Liberté" and "Petit Châtelet".
  • This extension allows residents to have additional transport solutions from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to Saint-Pierre-lès-Nemours station, Nemours city centre or the hospital.
  • The "Clos Saint Jean" stop becomes a new feeder point for the TàD Loing and the TàD Nemours.
How to book?

This service is available by reservation only.

  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités T&D app or website,
  • By phone via the reservation center on 0800 10 20 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday to book up to 30 days in advance,
  • Up to 1 hour before departure (depending on the sector) by selecting your line, your stop and your time slot.
Download the new TàD Nemours leaflet and consult the map of the stopping points by clicking here
Download the new TàD Loing leaflet, consult the map of the stopping points by clicking here

To find out more about the region's news, go to our X account: @Loing_IDFM

