Similar news

New in the Loing Valley territory: a new municipality on the TàD Loing (Darvault), as well as a new feeder point ("Clos Saint Jean").
Your TàD extend their offer and adapt to your travels for tailor-made mobility!
This new offer takes effect from Monday, January 5, 2026.
- The Loing Demand-Responsive Transport service now serves the municipality of Darvault, with two stopping points: "Liberté" and "Petit Châtelet".
- This extension allows residents to have additional transport solutions from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to Saint-Pierre-lès-Nemours station, Nemours city centre or the hospital.
- The "Clos Saint Jean" stop becomes a new feeder point for the TàD Loing and the TàD Nemours.
How to book?
This service is available by reservation only.
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités T&D app or website,
- By phone via the reservation center on 0800 10 20 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday to book up to 30 days in advance,
- Up to 1 hour before departure (depending on the sector) by selecting your line, your stop and your time slot.