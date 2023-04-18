Similar news

On the occasion of World Book Day 2023 on Sunday 23 April, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Sénart area invites you to meet our mediation teams at the Lieusaint bus station in order to give a second life to the books you no longer use.

All the books collected will be donated to the Ammareal association.

To do this, go to Lieusaint station:

- Monday, April 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Tuesday, April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Wednesday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You will be able to exchange with our mediation agents and take the opportunity to find out more about your bus offer!

The aim of this campaign: to promote second-hand by donating your books to an association, to democratise reading, to create moments of sharing and exchange.