Similar news

Every evening from 10 p.m., you have the option of asking your bus driver to stop you as close as possible to your destination, between two bus stops.

Why stop between two bus stops?

This helps to combat the feeling of insecurity that can be felt in the evening and at night when it is not reassuring to walk alone in deserted streets.

It can also bring you closer to your destination and therefore reduce your walking time at late hours.

Where can I get off?

The requested stop must be on the route of the line, between two stopping points.

It is then up to the driver to decide on the exact place to get off, as close as possible to your destination of course, but also well lit, with good visibility and a pedestrian path nearby.

How do I indicate where I want to get off?

All you have to do is let the driver know when you get on the bus. They will then suggest the best place to get off the bus safely.