Similar news

In order to allow everyone to discover or rediscover the emblematic stopping points, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching an Advent contest on the X account of the Grand Melun territory, Guess the Stop.

Principle of the game

From 1 to 24 December 2025, a photo of a stop located on the territory of Grand Melun, the name of which will be blurred, is published every day on the X @Melun_IDFM account. Your mission is to recognise the judgment represented and to find its exact name.