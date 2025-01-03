Similar news

Communication visual in illustrated style, in green, red and white colors, on the theme of Christmas.
"COMPETITION FROM 1 TO 24 DECEMBER 2025"
"Try to win a gift card worth €100"
"TO PARTICIPATE, THERE ARE 3 STEPS:
- Indicate in the comments the name of the bus stop whose photo is published every day on the X account@Melun_IDFM
- Like the post
- Make sure you are subscribed to the account
GOOD LUCK TO ALL,
AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS ON OUR LINES! »
In order to allow everyone to discover or rediscover the emblematic stopping points, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching an Advent contest on the X account of the Grand Melun territory, Guess the Stop.
Principle of the game
From 1 to 24 December 2025, a photo of a stop located on the territory of Grand Melun, the name of which will be blurred, is published every day on the X @Melun_IDFM account. Your mission is to recognise the judgment represented and to find its exact name.
How to participate
To validate an entry:
- Subscribe to Account X @Melun_IDFM
- Like today's post
- Comment on today's post with the exact name of the stop photographed
Only one response is allowed per day and per person. Each correct answer adds an entry to the final draw, with a maximum of 24 possible entries. Entries close on December 30, 2025 at 11:00 p.m.
Prize up for grabs
A participant will be drawn at random on December 31, 2025 from among all the people who have given at least one correct answer.
The overall winner will win a multi-brand gift card worth 100 euros as well as a private visit to one of our Bus Operations Centres in the Grand Melun area.