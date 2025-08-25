Similar news

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover the backstage of the world of transport around a visit to the bus depot, the discovery of the professions and many other enriching activities.
Meet our teams at the Poincy Bus Operational Center on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at:
Poincy Bus Operational Center at 15 rue de la Briqueterie, 77470 Poincy
- Access by DRT line
- Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car
To find out more about the news in your area, go to our X account (formerly Twitter) @MeauxOurcq_IDFM