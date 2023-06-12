Similar news

Find the latest news on your lines in the Cœur d'Essonne region on your local news page on the Île-de-France Mobilités website

From August 1st, your contacts change but your lines remain!

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

And on the territory's twitter account @CoeurEs_IDFM (@CEAT_Transdev, until July 31, 2023)

The lines concerned are:

All former Transdev CEAT lines

All former Transdev Génovébus lines

All former Keolis Daniel Meyer lines except DM4, DM7S and DM22

Line 91-04 formerly Albatrans

The Noctilien N131 formerly Transilien

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.

We explain everything here > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyfQoPKgRus

List of municipalities served: Arpajon, Avrainville, Ballainvilliers, Bondoufle, Brétigny-sur-Orge, Breuillet, Bruyères-le-Châtel, Cheptainville, Égly, Epinay-sur-Orge, Fleury-Mérogis, Grigny, Guibeville, Leuville-sur-Orge, Linas, Longjumeau, Longpont-sur-Orge, Marolles-en-Hurepoix, Morsang-sur-Orge, La Norville, Massy, Montlhéry, Ollainville, Le Plessis-Pâté, Palaiseau, Saint-Chéron, Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon, Saint-Michel-sur-Orge, Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, La Ville-du-Bois, Villemoisson-sur-Orge, Villiers-sur-Orge, Vert-le-Grand, Viry-Châtillon.