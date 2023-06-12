Similar news

Welcome to the Coeur d'Essonne area!

Find on this page all the information about your bus lines in the territory of Coeur d'Essonne

Find the latest news on your lines in the Cœur d'Essonne region on your local news page on the Île-de-France Mobilités website

From August 1st, your contacts change but your lines remain!

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

And on the territory's twitter account @CoeurEs_IDFM (@CEAT_Transdev, until July 31, 2023)

The lines concerned are:

  • All former Transdev CEAT lines
  • All former Transdev Génovébus lines
  • All former Keolis Daniel Meyer lines except DM4, DM7S and DM22
  • Line 91-04 formerly Albatrans
  • The Noctilien N131 formerly Transilien

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.

We explain everything here > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyfQoPKgRus

List of municipalities served: Arpajon, Avrainville, Ballainvilliers, Bondoufle, Brétigny-sur-Orge, Breuillet, Bruyères-le-Châtel, Cheptainville, Égly, Epinay-sur-Orge, Fleury-Mérogis, Grigny, Guibeville, Leuville-sur-Orge, Linas, Longjumeau, Longpont-sur-Orge, Marolles-en-Hurepoix, Morsang-sur-Orge, La Norville, Massy, Montlhéry, Ollainville, Le Plessis-Pâté, Palaiseau, Saint-Chéron, Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon, Saint-Michel-sur-Orge, Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, La Ville-du-Bois, Villemoisson-sur-Orge, Villiers-sur-Orge, Vert-le-Grand, Viry-Châtillon.

