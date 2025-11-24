Similar news

A new access to Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport in just 1 hour from Argenteuil via Saint-Denis Pleyel station.
The arrival of the express line 9517 will make it possible to reach Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport (Roissypôle) in connection with the RER B:
- In just 1 hour from Argenteuil station - in connection with the J train
- In 45 minutes from Saint-Denis - in connection with the RER B and D and the metros 13 and 14
Line 9517 will operate every day from Monday to Sunday from 5:10 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.:
- Monday to Friday, with a bus every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and every 30 minutes the rest of the day
- On weekends, with a bus every 20 minutes during the day, and every 30 minutes in the evening
Express lines: modern coaches for pleasant journeys
The fleet of line 9517 is entirely made up of new vehicles running on biomethane, accessible to people with reduced mobility. The coaches are equipped with air conditioning and USB ports allowing you to travel comfortably.
Your journeys with line 9517 will not only be marked by the speed characteristic of express lines, but also by the saving of free time they provide: travel without the stress of driving, and transform travel time into a time of work, or relaxation!
With the Express line 9517, head for Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport!
Reaching the airport from Argenteuil, Saint-Denis Pleyel or Paris has never been easier!
All vehicles are equipped with luggage compartments and cargo compartments so that you can choose to take the bus to the airport. Choosing the 9517 means choosing comfort, speed, and economy! It's free if you have a Navigo pass, €1.64 with the Navigo Liberté + Pass, €2.05 with the Navigo Easy Pass, and €2.55 if you choose the CB or SMS boarding ticket.
To complete the bus offer to Paris Roissy – Charles de Gaulle airport, Transdev Express Roissy will also operate lines 350 and 351 historically operated by RATP from 1 March.