Similar news

A new access to Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport in just 1 hour from Argenteuil via Saint-Denis Pleyel station.

The arrival of the express line 9517 will make it possible to reach Paris - Charles de Gaulle airport (Roissypôle) in connection with the RER B:

In just 1 hour from Argenteuil station - in connection with the J train

In 45 minutes from Saint-Denis - in connection with the RER B and D and the metros 13 and 14

Line 9517 will operate every day from Monday to Sunday from 5:10 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.: