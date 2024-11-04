Similar news

A new numbering on the territory of Brie and 2 Morin

Why does the number of the lines change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the territory of Brie and 2 Morin , all bus lines now start with 24.

Express line numbers begin with the number of their department (examples: Express line 1 becomes 7701, Express line 17 becomes 7717, etc.).

What will this new number bring to users?

Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.