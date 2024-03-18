Similar news

Image of the communication campaign
New routes between Lagny-Thorigny station and Torcy station with lines 2225 and 2229
- Line 2225 offers a "direct" route between Lagny-Thorigny station and Torcy station.
- Line 2229 provides a finer and more systematic service to neighbourhoods and industrial areas, with the creation of a new stop
"Gravier du Bac".
- The systematic service of the town of Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes and the Sablons district.
- A link between Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes and Torcy station in 10 minutes or Lagny-Thorigny station in 12 minutes.
- On the 2225, a passage every 15 minutes between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and every 30 minutes the rest of the day and on Saturdays. A visit every hour on Sunday.
- On the 2229, a passage every 15 minutes between 6:30 am and 9 am and between 5 pm and 7:30 pm and every hour the rest of the day and on Saturdays.
- The Lognes high school is now served by line 2229.
(Schedules available soon on the website and application)
Map of line 2229
Map of line 2229
In Bussy-Saint-Georges, a new route for better readability on line 2244
- A new unique itinerary all day from Monday to Saturday.
- The Sycomore eco-district now has a direct connection to Bussy-Saint-Georges station all day long ("Génitoy" stop).
- The "Georges Méliès", "Bruxelles" and "Lycée Martin Luther King" stops are served all day.
- The "L'esplanade des Religions" stop will be removed. You can refer to the "Georges Méliès" or "Lycée Martin Luther King" stop.
(timetable soon available on the website and app)
Map of line 2244