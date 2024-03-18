Similar news

On April 22nd, you were travelling with Demand-Responsive Transport, your habits are changing

Discover the new Evening Bus service, without reservation.

Were you travelling with the TàD? Your habits are changing!

New habits during the day!

Take the regular lines to get to:

  • At the Lagny-sur-Marne market : lines 2220, 2221, 2223, 2225, 2226, 2253, 2254.
  • At the Magny-le-Hongre market : line 2234.
  • At the Île de Loisirs de Jablines - Annet : line 2263.
  • At the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien : lines 2220, 2222, 2228, 2292.

… And the additional offer

  • Reinforcement of lines 2221, 2226, 2263 and 2291, with additional departures

New: 4 Evening Buses

In the evening, from Monday to Saturday, your evening buses take over and await you by:

  • Lagny – Thorigny station from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, every 30 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Carnetin, Dampmart, Pomponne and Thorigny-sur-Marne

To access all the information about your Lagny-Thorigny evening bus

  • Bussy-Saint-Georges station from 21:00 to midnight, every 30 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Ferrières-en-Brie and Pontcarré. It also serves the stops south of the RER A in Bussy-Saint-Georges

To access all the information about your Bussy-Saint-Georges evening bus

  • Val d'Europe train station from 21:00 to 23:15, every 45 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Favières, Jossigny, Villeneuve-le-Comte and Villeneuve-Saint-Denis

To access all the information about your Val d'Europe evening bus

  • Marne-la-Vallée Chessy train station from 21:00 to 23:00, every 30 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Chalifert, Coupvray, Jablines and Lesches

To access all the information about your Marne-la-Vallée Chessy evening bus

Consult the information brochure

