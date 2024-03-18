Similar news

Were you travelling with the TàD? Your habits are changing!
New habits during the day!
Take the regular lines to get to:
- At the Lagny-sur-Marne market : lines 2220, 2221, 2223, 2225, 2226, 2253, 2254.
- At the Magny-le-Hongre market : line 2234.
- At the Île de Loisirs de Jablines - Annet : line 2263.
- At the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien : lines 2220, 2222, 2228, 2292.
… And the additional offer
- Reinforcement of lines 2221, 2226, 2263 and 2291, with additional departures
New: 4 Evening Buses
In the evening, from Monday to Saturday, your evening buses take over and await you by:
- Lagny – Thorigny station from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, every 30 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Carnetin, Dampmart, Pomponne and Thorigny-sur-Marne
- Bussy-Saint-Georges station from 21:00 to midnight, every 30 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Ferrières-en-Brie and Pontcarré. It also serves the stops south of the RER A in Bussy-Saint-Georges
- Val d'Europe train station from 21:00 to 23:15, every 45 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Favières, Jossigny, Villeneuve-le-Comte and Villeneuve-Saint-Denis
- Marne-la-Vallée Chessy train station from 21:00 to 23:00, every 30 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Chalifert, Coupvray, Jablines and Lesches