Similar news

A new numbering system in the Marne et Seine region

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Marne et Seine area, all lines now start with 4 and whenever possible, the old number has been taken over to facilitate the change (example: line 1 becomes 431, line 2 becomes 432, etc.).

What will this new issue bring you?

You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when you type her number into the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information about her.