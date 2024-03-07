Similar news

Buses more often between Créteil and Limeil-Brévannes with lines 429 and 430

Lines O1 and O2 become lines 429 and 430

Buses more often and new services with lines 429 and 430

  • The new line 429 (formerly line O1) takes up the route of the old line J between "Les Graviers" and the terminus of the line in Limeil-Brévannes. It serves the Guillaume Budé high school.
  • The new line 430 (formerly line O2) is extended to the RER A at Boissy-Saint-Léger station.
  • Korczak College is served by lines 429 and 430.
  • + buses on these two lines with a passage every 15 minutes in the morning and evening and every 30 minutes during the day.
Map of line 429

Find here the timetable for line 429 from 8 April 2024
Map of line 430

Find here the timetables for line 430 from 8 April 2024

