Similar news

As the end-of-year celebrations approach, the Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Cœur d'Essonne territory is back for its 7th edition of toy collection on board the Christmas Bus.

A bus decorated in festive colours travels through several cities to collect toys for children with modest incomes. This solidarity action, organised with the support of local associations and committed partners, calls on the generosity of the inhabitants to offer a magical Christmas to each child.

Only toys in good condition and in working order will be accepted and for hygiene reasons, soft toys will not be accepted.

Get involved in this itinerant solidarity project for the benefit of children!

Find below the dates of the 2024 Christmas bus in each municipality as well as the places and times of presence:

Saint-Michel-sur-Orge:

Saturday 30 November from 2 pm to 6 pm – Christmas market Place de la Mairie

The Norville:

Wednesday 27 November from 10 am to 1 pm – Bassin Nautique car park

Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois:

Saturday 23 November from 2 pm to 6 pm - Carrefour car park

Friday 6 December from 6 pm to 10 pm – Christmas market

Brétigny-sur-Orge:

Saturday 7 December from 2 pm to 6 pm – Auchan car park C.cial Maison Neuve

Wednesday 11 December from 2 pm to 6 pm – Christmas market

Morsang-sur-Orge:

Saturday 14 December from 9 am to 5 pm – Intermarché car park