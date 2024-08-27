Similar news

Back-to-school schedules

From September 2, 2024, your lines will switch to winter hours!

To consult them, it's very simple:

Log in to https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus and type in your line number

Check the timetables at your stop directly via the timetable on the pole (available from 1 September) or by scanning the QR-code directly at the stop to get the timetable in real time

Go to your town hall or on your bus to get your leaflet (available from 4 September)

Back-to-school adjustments

For easier bus/train connections:

Line 6133 is better connected to the RER C timetable at Bièvres station

Lines 6135 and 6136 are realigned to the RER timetable at Jouy-en-Josas station to allow a better connection

For a more serene school year:

The timetable for line 6173 is adapted to the exits of the Lycée Sacré Coeur in Versailles

Line 6179 is direct between Cour de Buc and the Lycée Franco-Allemand/ Collège Martin Luther King and no longer serves the stops in Buc

Line 6180 no longer stops at the Cour de Buc stop

To improve the punctuality of the Pont de Sèvres service:

Line 6142 runs at a frequency of 15 minutes during rush hour

Adaptations for the start of the school year

Due to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which start on Wednesday 28 August, the timetables of some lines may be adapted. To find out if your line is affected, you can:

Subscribe to your line's alerts by logging on to https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/infos-trafic/bus , select your line's number and then click on the "Subscribe to alerts" bell

scan the QR-code available on each timetable at the stop

Subscribe to account X: @VelizyVal_IDFM: https://x.com/VelizyVal_IDFM

Please note that until 9 September, the Soir bus stop at Versailles Chantiers station has been moved to the platforms of rue Abbé Rousseaux on lines 6122 and 6124.

Tips for travelling well

Anticipate your journey by consulting the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/

Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,

When the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,

Have your ticket ready before boarding the bus (Navigo pass, easy pass, Imagin'R card, if you don't have a currency ticket or SMS ticket),

When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,

Get on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety

Request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle

Get off safely at your stop.

Have a good start to the school year!