Similar news

The stops of line 18 will be taken over by lines 6, 9, 10 and Express 1 as described below:
- Marly-le-Roi - Bèque station: Transfers on Express lines 1, 9, 10 and 6
- St Fiacre: Express lines 1, 10 or 9
- Glaxo Rougemonts: Express line 1
- Plains Champs: Express lines 1, 10 or 6
- Bois Joly: Express Line 1
- Corbellerie: Express Line 1
- Route de Versailles: Express line 1
Your 18s line is changing with new schedules and a new route.
Find all the information about your flyers available in your sales office or by contacting us:
On twitter: @StGermain_IDFM
By phone: 01 30 15 55 08
At the sales office: Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye
See you soon on our lines!