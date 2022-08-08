Similar news

Your habits change on line 18

From 29 August 2022, line 18S is changing its route and timetable. Line 18 gives way to lines 6, 9, 10 and Express 1.

The stops of line 18 will be taken over by lines 6, 9, 10 and Express 1 as described below:

  • Marly-le-Roi - Bèque station: Transfers on Express lines 1, 9, 10 and 6
  • St Fiacre: Express lines 1, 10 or 9
  • Glaxo Rougemonts: Express line 1
  • Plains Champs: Express lines 1, 10 or 6
  • Bois Joly: Express Line 1
  • Corbellerie: Express Line 1
  • Route de Versailles: Express line 1

Your 18s line is changing with new schedules and a new route.

Timetable line 18S
The new timetables for line 18S from 29/08/2022

Find all the information about your flyers available in your sales office or by contacting us:

On twitter: @StGermain_IDFM

By phone: 01 30 15 55 08

At the sales office: Place André Malraux, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye

See you soon on our lines!

