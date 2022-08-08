Similar news

The stops of line 18 will be taken over by lines 6, 9, 10 and Express 1 as described below:

Marly-le-Roi - Bèque station: Transfers on Express lines 1, 9, 10 and 6

St Fiacre: Express lines 1, 10 or 9

Glaxo Rougemonts: Express line 1

Plains Champs: Express lines 1, 10 or 6

Bois Joly: Express Line 1

Corbellerie: Express Line 1

Route de Versailles: Express line 1

Your 18s line is changing with new schedules and a new route.