Similar news

From 28 April 2025, users of bus line 2228 will be able to benefit from a new strategic stop at "Les Pléiades", located in Serris. This change is intended to facilitate connections and improve mobility in the area.

From now on, each passage of line 2228 will include this stop, thus allowing a simplified connection with lines 2231, 2234 and 2292. Thanks to this new service, passengers will be able to easily reach several stations of the Ile-de-France network, including:

Marne-la-Vallée Chessy (RER A)

Val d'Europe (RER A)

Bussy-Saint-Georges (RER A)

Tournan-en-Brie (RER E / Line P)

In addition, passengers on line 2231 will have the opportunity to reach Villages Nature, strengthening connections to this destination of interest.

In addition to its role as a transfer hub, the "Les Pléiades" stop is also located near a shopping area, a business park and hotel residences, thus offering easy access to many services.

This development is part of a desire to optimise travel and offer passengers better interconnection within the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network.