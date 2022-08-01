Similar news

TàD Line 78: Your on-demand transport in Chambourcy and Aigremont

Published on

1 min reading

Your TàD 78 will pick you up and drop you off at the stop closest to you from Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays). Races at 8:10 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. are not subject to reservation.

Poster of the TàD Line 78 communication campaign
TàD 78 service areas

The TàD 78 serves the municipalities of Aigremont and Chambourcy via the André Derain College.

Map of line 78 and TàD
Leaflet TtoD Line 78

 -  1.1 MB

How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?

Book your ride between the departure and arrival stops, up to 30 days before your trip and up to 1 hour before departure.

You can register and then book one or more trips, at the time of your choice, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, all year round (excluding public holidays):

·         on the T&D Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application

·         on the tad.idfmobilites.fr platform

·         by phone, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at 09.70.80.96.63.

This service is open to all and all Ile-de-France transport tickets (Navigo Pass, imagine R card, loaded Navigo Easy pass, etc.) are accepted on board the TàD 78.

Information and reservations

