Similar news

TàD 78 service areas
The TàD 78 serves the municipalities of Aigremont and Chambourcy via the André Derain College.
How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?
Book your ride between the departure and arrival stops, up to 30 days before your trip and up to 1 hour before departure.
You can register and then book one or more trips, at the time of your choice, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, all year round (excluding public holidays):
· on the T&D Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application
· on the tad.idfmobilites.fr platform
· by phone, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at 09.70.80.96.63.
This service is open to all and all Ile-de-France transport tickets (Navigo Pass, imagine R card, loaded Navigo Easy pass, etc.) are accepted on board the TàD 78.
Download the app from GOOGLE Play