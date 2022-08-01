Similar news

How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?

Book your ride between the departure and arrival stops, up to 30 days before your trip and up to 1 hour before departure.

You can register and then book one or more trips, at the time of your choice, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, all year round (excluding public holidays):

· on the T&D Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application

· on the tad.idfmobilites.fr platform

· by phone, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at 09.70.80.96.63.

This service is open to all and all Ile-de-France transport tickets (Navigo Pass, imagine R card, loaded Navigo Easy pass, etc.) are accepted on board the TàD 78.

Information and reservations

Download the app from GOOGLE Play

Download the app from the App store