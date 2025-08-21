Similar news

The Union of Public and Rail Transport (UTPF), the Carcept Prev Foundation and OPCO Mobilités are launching a national campaign to fight against incivility and aggression towards public transport employees.

Faced with the increase in aggressive behaviour, the aim is to remind people of the importance of respect for drivers, controllers and field agents, who ensure the mobility of millions of passengers every day.

Deployed throughout France (billboards, digital screens, social networks), the campaign is accompanied by a guide of good practices for transport networks in order to prevent and better manage situations of tension.

A simple message is highlighted: in transport, respect must always come on board.