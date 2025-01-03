Similar news

The mobile agency in Grand Melun has all the makings of a big one!

The mobile agency travels to Greater Melun to simplify your mobility: presentation of services, sale and recharging of transport tickets, and personalized advice. Take the opportunity to discover solutions adapted to your needs!

The teams of the Grand Melun territory will be present in the territory to offer you the following services:

  • Presentation of the transport offer;
  • Promotion of services for travellers;
  • Sale and reloading of transport tickets, subscriptions, and Navigo Pass.

Take advantage of information available in self-service or from our mobility advisors, who will offer you personalized transport solutions adapted to your needs.

Here are the dates and places where you can meet the mobile agency:

  • Villaroche, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Colissimo
  • La Rochette, February 3 and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Le Rocheton
  • Melun, 4 February and 4 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Place Praslin
  • Melun, 6 February and 6 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Centre Hospitalier
  • Dammarie-les-Lys, 5 February and 5 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Espace Albert Schweitzer
  • Dammarie-les-Lys, 27 February and 27 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Chamlys
  • Le Mée-sur-Seine, 26 February and 26 March from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm - Forecourt of Melun station

