Similar news

The teams of the Grand Melun territory will be present in the territory to offer you the following services:
- Presentation of the transport offer;
- Promotion of services for travellers;
- Sale and reloading of transport tickets, subscriptions, and Navigo Pass.
Take advantage of information available in self-service or from our mobility advisors, who will offer you personalized transport solutions adapted to your needs.
Here are the dates and places where you can meet the mobile agency:
- Villaroche, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Colissimo
- La Rochette, February 3 and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Le Rocheton
- Melun, 4 February and 4 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Place Praslin
- Melun, 6 February and 6 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Centre Hospitalier
- Dammarie-les-Lys, 5 February and 5 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Espace Albert Schweitzer
- Dammarie-les-Lys, 27 February and 27 March from 9 am to 12.30 pm - Chamlys
- Le Mée-sur-Seine, 26 February and 26 March from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm - Forecourt of Melun station