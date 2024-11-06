Similar news

As the end-of-year celebrations approach, the Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Grand Melun area is organising its first toy collection on board the Christmas Bus.

A bus decorated in festive colours travels through several cities to collect toys for children with modest incomes. This solidarity action, organised with the support of local associations and committed partners, calls on the generosity of the inhabitants to offer a magical Christmas to each child.

Only toys in good condition and in working order will be accepted and for hygiene reasons, soft toys will not be accepted.

Get involved in this itinerant solidarity project for the benefit of children!

Find below the dates of the 2024 Christmas bus in each municipality as well as the places and times of presence:

Melun

Mail Gaillardon Bus Station

Wednesday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place des 3 Horloges

Thursday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, November 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dammarie les Lys

Chamlys stop

Tuesday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Le Mée sur Seine:

Gare du Mée sur Seine

Friday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.