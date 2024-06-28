Similar news

Some lines in the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on Tuesday 23 July 2024
- The cycling race on Saturday 3 August 2024
- The Olympic Marathon on Saturday 10 August 2024 and Sunday 11 August 2024
Line EX01 is diverted between the Château de Versailles and Gare de Versailles Chantiers stops.
From 22 July 2024 to 09 September 2024
Terminus at the "Europe" stop located at 16 avenue de Saint-Cloud in Versailles instead of Gare de Versailles Chantiers.
Passing of the flame Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Men's Cycling Event - Saturday, August 3, 2024
Olympic Marathon - Saturday 10 August 2024 and Sunday 11 August 2024
Impacts around the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine
