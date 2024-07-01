Similar news

Passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July

Published on

2 min reading

Your lines will be impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on July 22, 2024. We explain everything to you!

Some lines in the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July 2024, including:

  • The town of Draveil from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The municipality of Vigneux-sur-Seine from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The municipality of Evry-Courcouronnes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Lines in the Draveil & Vigneux-sur-Seine sector:

On July 22, 2024 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.:

  • Line 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, BM, E, F, Intervals, LP1, RD, 191.100: Lines cancelled during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas
  • Line 91.09: Diversion during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas.
    The stops removed are: Prairie de l'Oly, Patte d'Oie, Toit et Joie, Salvador Allende & Danton. Postponement stop at Hôpital Dupuytren.
Diversion line 91.09

Download the disruption sheet

 -  122.6 KB

Lines in the Montgeron sector:

On July 22, 2024 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.:

  • Line A: Line diverted during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas. The following stops are cancelled: Réveil Matin, Galliéni, Piscine, Cimetière, Eglise. No postponement stops.
  • Line P: Line diverted during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas. The following stops are removed: Church, Lyceum, Croix au coq, Avenue de Sénart. Postponement stops: Marguerite, Dumay Delille.
Line A diversion

Download the disruption sheet

 -  113.0 KB
Deviation line P

Download the disruption sheet

 -  196.7 KB

Lines in the Evry-Courcouronnes sector:

On July 22, 2024 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.:

  • Line 91.01 & 91.09: Lines diverted during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas. The Gare d'Evry-Courcouronnes stop will not be served. Terminus at the Institut Biologie stop.
Deviation 91.01 & 91.09

Download the disruption sheet

 -  216.7 KB

Similar news