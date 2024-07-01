Similar news

Some lines in the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July 2024, including:
- The town of Draveil from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The municipality of Vigneux-sur-Seine from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The municipality of Evry-Courcouronnes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
Lines in the Draveil & Vigneux-sur-Seine sector:
On July 22, 2024 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.:
- Line 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, BM, E, F, Intervals, LP1, RD, 191.100: Lines cancelled during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas
- Line 91.09: Diversion during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas.
The stops removed are: Prairie de l'Oly, Patte d'Oie, Toit et Joie, Salvador Allende & Danton. Postponement stop at Hôpital Dupuytren.
Lines in the Montgeron sector:
On July 22, 2024 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.:
- Line A: Line diverted during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas. The following stops are cancelled: Réveil Matin, Galliéni, Piscine, Cimetière, Eglise. No postponement stops.
- Line P: Line diverted during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas. The following stops are removed: Church, Lyceum, Croix au coq, Avenue de Sénart. Postponement stops: Marguerite, Dumay Delille.
Lines in the Evry-Courcouronnes sector:
On July 22, 2024 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.:
- Line 91.01 & 91.09: Lines diverted during the passage of the Olympic Flame and during the closing hours of the secure areas. The Gare d'Evry-Courcouronnes stop will not be served. Terminus at the Institut Biologie stop.