This summer, the timetables of your Cœur d'Essonne lines are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Published on

2 min reading

On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, some bus lines will be modified. We explain everything to you.

Some lines in the Cœur Essonne region are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The assembly and dismantling of ephemeral competition venues in central Paris
  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July 2024
  • The cycling race on 3 and 4 August 2024

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Impacts on the network in Île-de-France

For more information

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.

Check out our route planner and timesheets

To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.

The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.

Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Similar news