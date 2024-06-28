Similar news

Some lines in the Cœur Essonne region are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The assembly and dismantling of ephemeral competition venues in central Paris
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 22 July 2024
- The cycling race on 3 and 4 August 2024
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Line N123 : modified route from 8 July to 30 July 2024 inclusive. Find the details of these changes.
- Line N131 : route modified from 8 July to 30 July 2024 inclusive. Find the details of these changes.
- Route 9104 : route modified on 22 July 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 107 : route modified on July 22, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 109 : route modified on August 3, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Line M151 : route modified from 3 August to 4 August 2024 inclusive. Find the details of these changes.
- Line M153 : route modified on July 22, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.