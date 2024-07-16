Similar news

Some lines in the Vélizy Vallées area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

The passage of the Olympic Flame on 23 and 24 July 2024 in Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine.

The road cycling race (Men and Women) on August 3 and 4, 2024.

The Marathon (Men, Women and for all) on August 10 and 11, 2024.

You will find the details of the disruptions below: