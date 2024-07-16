Similar news

Some lines in the Vélizy Vallées area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 23 and 24 July 2024 in Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine.
- The road cycling race (Men and Women) on August 3 and 4, 2024.
- The Marathon (Men, Women and for all) on August 10 and 11, 2024.
You will find the details of the disruptions below:
- Route 6123 : route modified on 23 July, 3 August, 4 August, 10 August and 11 August 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Route 6124: route modified on 23 July 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Route 6132: route modified on 3 August, 4 August, 10 August and 11 August 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Route 6134: route modified on 3 August, 4 August, 10 August and 11 August 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Route 6145: route modified on 24 July 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Route 6160: route modified from 22 July to 18 August 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Route 6161: route modified on 23 July, 3 August, 10 August 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Line 6162: route modified on 23 July, 3 August, 10 August, 11 August 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- Route 6164: route modified from 22 July to 18 August 2024. Find the details of these changes here.
- TàD Line 6131: route modified from 22 July to 9 September. Find the details of these changes here.
- Versailles Chantiers Evening Bus : Modified route on 3 August. Find the details of these changes here.
Impacts around the Velizy Vallées territory
