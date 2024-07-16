This summer, the timetables of your Vélizy Vallées lines are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Published on

2 min reading

Some bus lines will be modified for the 2024 Olympic Games. We tell you all about it here.

Some lines in the Vélizy Vallées area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 23 and 24 July 2024 in Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine.
  • The road cycling race (Men and Women) on August 3 and 4, 2024.
  • The Marathon (Men, Women and for all) on August 10 and 11, 2024.

You will find the details of the disruptions below:

Impacts around the Velizy Vallées territory

Find details of the following lines on similar articles:

 

 

For more information

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.

Similar news