Similar news

Line 1: Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois Z.I. Croix-Blanche ˂˃ Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois station
- A modified and extended route to "La Croix-Blanche" via "Saint-Hubert" and "Léo Lagrange".
- The route between "Marché" and "Étoile Stalingrad" is taken over by the new line 10-25 which is extended to the Gare de Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois.
- Buses from 5:15 am to 00:30 am, every 7 minutes in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
Line 2: Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois Z.I. Croix-Blanche ˂˃ Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois station
- Line 2 has seen its route modified and replaces line 3. It now serves the Lycée Einstein and Avenue Jacques Duclos. The "Market", "Donjon" and "Guy Moquet" stops are no longer served. To reach the Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois or La Croix-Blanche stations, it is possible to transfer to line 10-25 at the "Marché" stop or line 1 at the "Bois Clairs" stop.
- Buses from 5:45 am to 00:30 am, every 15 minutes in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
Line 5: Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois Z.I. Croix-Blanche via Plessis
- The new line 5 is dedicated to the internal service of La Croix-Blanche and replaces the current line 3 from the "Z.I Croix-Blanche" stop.
- A bus every 30 minutes from 6 am to 8:30 pm from Monday to Friday and from 8 am to 8:20 pm on weekends.
Line 15: Epinay-sur-Orge station via Villemoisson-sur-Orge
- The terminus of the line is moved to the new bus station of Épinay-sur-Orge in front of the T12 station, offering direct access to the tram.
- A new route along the Route de Corbeil
- The "Saint-Laurent" stop is created and the "La Rivière" stop is removed (it remains served by lines 107, 108 and 420)
- Buses every 15 minutes from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 8:20 pm and every 30 minutes until 9:20 pm. During the day, TàD 2 takes over.
Line 107: Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois Z.I. Croix-Blanche <> Massy-Palaiseau station
Line 108: Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois Z.I. Croix-Blanche <> Paris Porte d'Orléans
- New connection with the T12 tram at the stops "Gare d'Épinay-sur-Orge", "Gare de Longjumeau" and "Gare de Massy-Palaiseau" with line 107.
Line 10-25: Fleury-Mérogis Maison d'arrêt des Femmes <>Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois station
- Creation of a link between Fleury-Mérogis and the RER C station in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois and serving the Lycée Einstein and the Collège Paul Eluard via the "Piscine" stop.
- Buses from 6:20 am to 8:10 pm from Monday to Friday, every 15 minutes from 6:20 am to 8:40 am and from 4:30 pm to 6:45 pm and every 30 minutes the rest of the day. Buses every 30 minutes on Saturdays from 5:50 am to 7:50 pm.
DM3A line: Juvisy <> station Viry-Châtillon François Mitterrand / Jean-Baptiste Lebas
DM8 line: Athis-Mons Porte de l'Essonne <> Morsang-sur-Orge Libération / Voie de Compiègne
- A new connection to the T12 tram with the service to the "Coteaux de l'Orge" station.
Line DM3B: Juvisy <> Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois station via T12 "Coteaux de l'Orge"
- An extension of the route to the Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois station.
- A new connection to the T12 tram with the service to the "Coteaux de l'Orge" station.
- Buses from 5:45 am to 11:30 pm, every 20 minutes in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
- The Sunday service of the DM3A is taken over by the DM3B with a bus every hour from 6:20 am to 10:40 pm.
Line DM5: Juvisy <> Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois Z.I. Croix-Blanche station
Line DM50: Juvisy <> Fleury-Mérogis station Women's prison
- A new connection to the T12 tram with the "Amédée Gordini" station served by lines DM5 and DM50.
Line M21A: Savigny-sur-Orge <> station Morsang-sur-Orge Les Jonquilles
Line M21B: Savigny-sur-Orge <> Fleury-Mérogis Sycomores station
A redesign of the lines between Morsang-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge via the T12 tram:
- Identical itineraries on the outward and return journeys and new termini for greater readability.
- The same travel time to/from Savigny-sur-Orge station.
- A new connection to the T12 tram with the "Parc du Château" station (replacement of the "Jean Morlet" and "Les Tourelles" stops).
- An extended timetable in line with the operation of the T12 tram.
- Line M21A: the stops located on Avenue de Juvisy will be moved to Voie de Compiègne every day except on Saturday (market day) when they will again be on Avenue de Juvisy.
- Buses from 5:30 am to 00:15 am, every 7 to 10 minutes in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
Line M21S: Morsang-sur-Orge La Gribelette <> Savigny-sur-Orge station
- 3 new races in the afternoon for the students of the Jean-Baptiste Corot and Gaspard Monge high schools in Savigny-sur-Orge.