Similar news

Transport à la Demande Boissise-le-Roi Pringy offers a complementary service to line 3633 from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It connects the 4 points of interest (Villiers-en-Bière shopping centre, Boissise-le-Roi station, Beaufils Poste, Ponthierry - Pringy station) from all the stops in the 3 municipalities of Boissise-le-Roi, Pringy and Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry.

Outside of these hours, line 3633 operates identically to the other lines in the territory - schedules soon available online.