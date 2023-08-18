Similar news

Transport à la Demande Boissise-le-Roi Pringy offers a complementary service to line 3633 from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It connects the 4 points of interest (Villiers-en-Bière shopping centre, Boissise-le-Roi station, Beaufils Poste, Ponthierry - Pringy station) from all the stops in the 3 municipalities of Boissise-le-Roi, Pringy and Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry.
Outside of these hours, line 3633 operates identically to the other lines in the territory - schedules soon available online.
And always your 3 TàD of the Grand Melun territory
3 other DRT services are available to you in the Grand Melun area:
- TàD Melun Nord (replacing lines 3611 and 3613 during off-peak hours)
2 new stops are available from September 4 on this TàD: Rue du Prac in Limoges-Fourches and 3 walnut trees in Rubelles
- TàD Sainte Assise (replacing lines 3630 and 3634 during off-peak hours)
- TàD Saint Fargeau-Ponthierry
How to book?
- Create your account
- Book your journey (from one month in advance and up to 30 minutes before departure) on the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités website or app , or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm)
- Track your journey in real-time
- Rate your route