Similar news

Boissise-le-Roi Pringy's Demand-Responsive Transport, a new service set up from 4 September

Transport à la Demande Boissise-le-Roi Pringy offers a complementary service to line 3633 from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It connects the 4 points of interest (Villiers-en-Bière shopping centre, Boissise-le-Roi station, Beaufils Poste, Ponthierry - Pringy station) from all the stops in the 3 municipalities of Boissise-le-Roi, Pringy and Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry.

Outside of these hours, line 3633 operates identically to the other lines in the territory - schedules soon available online.

Map of the stops served by the TàD Boissise-le-Roi Pringy

Leaflet of the TàD Boissise-le-Roi Pringy

And always your 3 TàD of the Grand Melun territory

3 other DRT services are available to you in the Grand Melun area:

  • TàD Melun Nord (replacing lines 3611 and 3613 during off-peak hours)
    2 new stops are available from September 4 on this TàD: Rue du Prac in Limoges-Fourches and 3 walnut trees in Rubelles
  • TàD Sainte Assise (replacing lines 3630 and 3634 during off-peak hours)
  • TàD Saint Fargeau-Ponthierry

T-to-D leaflet Melun Nord

Leaflet TàD Sainte Assise

TàD Saint Fargeau-Ponthierry

How to book?

  1. Create your account
  2. Book your journey (from one month in advance and up to 30 minutes before departure) on the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités website or app , or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm)
  3. Track your journey in real-time
  4. Rate your route
Find out more on the Île-de-France Mobilités T&D website

