Similar news

Your 5313 line is evolving!
- Your line 5313 replaces lines 5331 and 5352 by taking over all the stops.
- It connects Rambouillet to Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse by serving the following schools: Pierre de Coubertin College (Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse), Racinay College (Rambouillet) and Bascan High School (Rambouillet)
Your 5330 line is evolving!
- A clearer route between Rambouillet and Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse and a reinforced service to the municipalities of the south-west of the territory: Auffargis, Cernay-la-Ville, Chevreuse, Choisel, Rambouillet, and Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse.
- An enhanced offer with 10 trips per day to Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse station and 8 trips per day to Rambouillet station.
Your 5337 line is evolving!
- Your line 5337 merges with your line 5275 by taking over all the stops.
- It allows you to reach the main points of interest in Perray-en-Yvelines from the stations of Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse and Essarts-le-Roi in connection with the RER B (Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse) and line N (Le Perray-en-Yvelines and Les Essarts-le-Roi).
- A reinforced offer with 11 round trips per day in each direction during the school term.
Come home later safely, our buses will accompany you!
With the new Evening Bus service, get around in the evening from Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse station:
- Without reservation, a departure every 30 minutes to all the stops in the municipalities of Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse and Chevreuse, with the possibility of getting off between two stops on request from the driver.
- A connection with the RER B from Paris, Monday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (excluding public holidays), Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Were you travelling with the TàD? Your habits are changing!
- Lines 5339 are replaced by the TàD of the Vallée de Chevreuse, line 5383 is replaced by the TàD of the Pays de Limours.
- Accessible by prior reservation, the TàD allows you to reach all the stops of the former lines 5339 and 5383 in a more direct way.
Reservation on tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr or by phone at 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)