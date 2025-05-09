Similar news

New opening hours from 12 May 2025!

Your bus schedules change from Monday 12 May 2025 on some lines!

Some lines in the Centre and South Yvelines territory are changing their timetable from Monday 12 May 2025:

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

  • Line 5216 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5297 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5298 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5314 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5323 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5325 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5328 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5367 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5371 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 5379 : new leaflet available here.
  • Line 7817 : new leaflet available here.

