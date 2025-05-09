Similar news

Some lines in the Centre and South Yvelines territory are changing their timetable from Monday 12 May 2025:

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Line 5216 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5297 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5298 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5314 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5323 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5325 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5328 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5367 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5371 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 5379 : new leaflet available here.

: new leaflet available here. Line 7817 : new leaflet available here.

