Similar news

As part of its efforts to improve the entire passenger journey, Île-de-France Mobilités is experimenting with a new digital platform on Val Parisis buses, which is easy to use and allows you to find your lost items as quickly as possible!

How does it work?

Report the loss: Report the loss of your item immediately on the Île-de-France Mobilités Lost and Found Platform. Do not hesitate to contact an agent if necessary! An email or text message confirming your declaration will be sent directly to you. We do the research: We compare in real time the items checked in by our agents and the items declared by travelers. The object is found : If your object is found, we will notify you by text message or email according to your preference, to organize the return.

Benefits

Simplicity : Easily report a lost item online without having to travel.

: Easily report a lost item online without having to travel. Time saving : Follow the progress of the search and quickly recover your found objects.

: Follow the progress of the search and quickly recover your found objects. Efficiency : An automated system allows for quick and centralized management of lost and found, increasing the chances of finding your belongings.

: An automated system allows for quick and centralized management of lost and found, increasing the chances of finding your belongings. Accessibility : The service is available to all, 24/7, directly via the website.

What types of objects can be declared?

All types of objects can be declared lost, whether it is a bag, a wallet, a mobile phone, or other personal items left on buses or at stops in the territory.

If necessary, our agents are there to help you fill out the declaration of loss. Don't hesitate to ask them!