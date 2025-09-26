Similar news

Once again this year, the Marne-la-Vallée region of the Île-de-France Mobilités network is joining forces with the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien to support the Pink October operation by offering several information and awareness-raising actions on breast cancer:

An open day at the hospital to learn more about breast cancer

On Thursday, October 9, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., we will be present alongside the Pink October team for the open day organized within the hospital (stand, conference, advice, etc.) in order to provide mobility solutions to visitors.

An information bus to learn about breast cancer

On Friday, October 10, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., a bus will be present at Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station (Quai I) with nurses seconded from the hospital, on board to inform you and tell you the steps to follow to get tested.