Similar news

Once again this year, the Marne-la-Vallée region of the Île-de-France Mobilités network is joining forces with the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien to support the Pink October operation by offering several information and awareness-raising actions on breast cancer:
An open day at the hospital to learn more about breast cancer
On Thursday, October 9, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., we will be present alongside the Pink October team for the open day organized within the hospital (stand, conference, advice, etc.) in order to provide mobility solutions to visitors.
An information bus to learn about breast cancer
On Friday, October 10, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., a bus will be present at Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Nord station (Quai I) with nurses seconded from the hospital, on board to inform you and tell you the steps to follow to get tested.
We hope to see you at these outreach events. Take care of yourself, get tested!
What is Pink October?
Pink October is an annual breast cancer awareness campaign, from October 1st to October 31st each year, many actions are carried out with the aim of raising public awareness of breast cancer, informing about the importance of early cancer detection and raising funds for research.