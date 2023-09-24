Similar news

Once again this year, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Marne-la-Vallée area is joining forces with the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, Marne-la-Vallée sector, to support the Pink October operation by offering several information and awareness-raising actions on breast cancer:

An information bus to learn about breast cancer

On Tuesday, October 08, 2024 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a bus will be present at Bussy-St-Georges station with nurses seconded from the hospital, on board to inform you and tell you the steps to follow to get tested.

A "post-it" challenge, to support the fight against breast cancer

Support the Pink October operation and come and write a message of support on a pink post-it, it will be exhibited at the big day organized by the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, Marne-La-Vallée sector, on October 10.

Meet on board the information bus on October 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A "pink" surprise will be given to each participant.

An open day at the hospital to learn more about breast cancer

On Thursday, October 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., we will be present alongside the Pink October team for the open day organized within the hospital (stand, conference, advice, etc.) in order to provide mobility solutions to visitors.