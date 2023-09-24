Similar news

Once again this year, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Marne-la-Vallée area is joining forces with the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, Marne-la-Vallée sector, to support the Pink October operation by offering several information and awareness-raising actions on breast cancer:
An information bus to learn about breast cancer
On Tuesday, October 08, 2024 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a bus will be present at Bussy-St-Georges station with nurses seconded from the hospital, on board to inform you and tell you the steps to follow to get tested.
A "post-it" challenge, to support the fight against breast cancer
Support the Pink October operation and come and write a message of support on a pink post-it, it will be exhibited at the big day organized by the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien, Marne-La-Vallée sector, on October 10.
Meet on board the information bus on October 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A "pink" surprise will be given to each participant.
An open day at the hospital to learn more about breast cancer
On Thursday, October 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., we will be present alongside the Pink October team for the open day organized within the hospital (stand, conference, advice, etc.) in order to provide mobility solutions to visitors.
We hope to see you at these outreach events. And don't forget the most important thing, take care of yourself, get tested!
What is Pink October?
Pink October is an annual breast cancer awareness campaign, from October 1st to October 31st each year, many actions are carried out with the aim of raising public awareness of breast cancer, informing about the importance of early cancer detection and raising funds for research.