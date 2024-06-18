Similar news

The offer is changing on your night buses!

From July 8, 2024, the offer is evolving on your night buses to simplify your travels.

The N160 line is a new line that connects Plaisir station to Paris Montparnasse station.

The N161 line replaces the N145 line linking the Verrière station and the Paris Montparnasse station.

The N162 line is a new line that follows the route of the N145 between La Verrière and Rambouillet + a new route in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Issy-les-Moulineaux to Paris Montparnasse station.

3 new night buses: N160, N161 and N162
These 3 lines take over after the last train to offer a permanent link between the stations in the area:

·       Between Plaisir and Paris Montparnasse from 1 hour to 4 hours 30 minutes, with the N160 line

·       Between La Verrière and Paris Montparnasse from 1h30 to 5h, with the N161 line

·       Between Rambouillet and Paris Montparnasse from 1 hour to 4 hours 30 minutes, with the N162 line

Line N160

Line N161

Line N162

