Similar news

From July 8, 2024, the offer is evolving on your night buses to simplify your travels.

The N160 line is a new line that connects Plaisir station to Paris Montparnasse station.

The N161 line replaces the N145 line linking the Verrière station and the Paris Montparnasse station.

The N162 line is a new line that follows the route of the N145 between La Verrière and Rambouillet + a new route in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Issy-les-Moulineaux to Paris Montparnasse station.